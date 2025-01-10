Arunachal Governor and ITBP discuss border security and Vibrant Villages programme

Itanagar, Jan 10: Several key issues like border security and management, Vibrant Villages Programme, and other matters were discussed by Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (retd) and the Inspector General of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force, North East Frontier Headquarters, Amitabh Gupta, when the latter called on him at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor, while acknowledging the role and contributions of the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, recommended that the paramilitary force contribute in a collaborative effort aiming at developing the border areas, particularly through the Vibrant Villages Programme. He said that such endeavour would be in the national interest and the mutual benefit for both the local communities and the ITBP.

Sharing his experience in border management, the Governor suggested involving the local people. He also highlighted the importance of regular training, drills, and spontaneous patrolling.

The Governor advised the NE Frontier HQ head to actively promote recruiting local youth into the armed forces. He also urged the ITBP to offer timely humanitarian support during emergencies in the border regions.

Gupta, who recently assumed charge of the NE Frontier HQ at Itanagar, assured the Governor that the concerns raised would be promptly addressed, a Raj Bhavan release issued here stated.

By Correspondent