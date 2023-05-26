85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
North East

Arunachal: ‘Golden’ holy book stolen from Luguthang recovered; 4 held

By The Assam Tribune
Arunachal: ‘Golden’ holy book stolen from Luguthang recovered; 4 held
X
  • whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • koo

Guwahati, May 26: At least, four people were nabbed from Meragoh village in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly stealing the ‘Golden’ holy book from Luguthang monastery in Tawang.

The Golden scripture was stolen last month following which police initiated an investigation and launched a man hunt for the holy book.

The stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek, police said adding that further investigation is underway.

‘Golden’ holy book carries a historical significance and Luguthang is one of the remotest villages in Tawang.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Arunachal: ‘Golden’ holy book stolen from Luguthang recovered; 4 held

Guwahati, May 26: At least, four people were nabbed from Meragoh village in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly stealing the ‘Golden’ holy book from Luguthang monastery in Tawang.

The Golden scripture was stolen last month following which police initiated an investigation and launched a man hunt for the holy book.

The stolen property was recovered from the Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek, police said adding that further investigation is underway.

‘Golden’ holy book carries a historical significance and Luguthang is one of the remotest villages in Tawang.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X