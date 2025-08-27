Arunachal gets Heliport Automatic Weather System at Roing for safer skies

Itanagar, Aug 27: In a significant step towards improving flight safety in Arunachal Pradesh, a Heliport Automatic Weather Observation System (HAWOS) has been tested and commissioned at the Roing Helipad in Lower Dibang Valley district.

The initiative has been carried out under the memorandum of under-standing (MoU) signed between the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), Itanagar, with technical support from the Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Guwahati.

The challenging topography and unpredictable weather of Arunachal Pradesh have long pose serious threat to air safety, with several tragic incidents claiming the lives of prominent personalities and Army officers, in the past.

The installation of HAWOS marks a crucial step forward in ensuring safer skies for both civilian and defence helicopter operations in the State.

"Real-time weather data is a game changer for pilots operating in unpredictable conditions in Arunachal Pradesh. HAWOS will provide timely and precise meteorological information that can directly aid in safer decision making," said an IMD official.

HAWOS systems work by collecting continuous weather information at heliports and disseminating it in both data and voice format to pilots. This ensures that they receive accurate updates en route, particularly during critical landing phases,

As part of the project, HAWOS installations have already been completed at eight heliports in Arunachal Pradesh Naharlagun, Namsai, Daporijo, Bhalukpong, Anini, Koloriang. Miao and Roing.

Tage Tana, Director of CESHS, Itanagar, stated, "This collaboration between IMD and CESHS is a step forward in building a robust aviation safety network for Arunachal Pradesh. The system will not only assist pilots but also reassure passengers by ensuring safer skies."

Officials emphasised that with this system in place, pilots can make more informed decisions, thereby reducing risks associated with sud-den weather changes a long-standing challenge to the hilly State.