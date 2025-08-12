Arunachal gears up to host maiden Northeast Aviation Summit in September

Itanagar, Aug 12: Arunachal Pradesh is preparing to host its first-ever Northeast Aviation Summit, with Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Monday urging all departments to ensure its success.

Chairing a high-level review meeting in Itanagar, Raja said the event, officially titled the Northeastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference-cum-3rd North East Aviation Summit, will serve as a major platform to showcase new initiatives for the state’s aviation sector.

The summit, expected to take place in September, will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The meeting, attended by officials from the Civil Aviation Department and other key government bodies, reviewed detailed preparations for the event. Raja emphasised the importance of inter-departmental coordination to make the summit a landmark occasion for Arunachal Pradesh.

The summit will bring together civil aviation ministers from all northeastern states, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss strategies aimed at improving regional connectivity and unlocking the aviation potential of the region.

Over 100 participants are expected, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, as well as senior officials from across the Northeast.

The 2023 and 2024 editions of the summit were hosted by Assam and Meghalaya, respectively. This year marks Arunachal Pradesh’s debut as host, with Itanagar chosen as the venue. While the summit is tentatively scheduled for September 5, the final date will be confirmed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, keeping in mind that the day is a holiday in some states.

In addition to the main conference, the event will highlight opportunities for investment, infrastructure upgrades, and collaborative projects aimed at making air travel more accessible and efficient across the region.

Raja expressed confidence that the summit would not only enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s aviation profile but also strengthen the state’s role in shaping the future of air connectivity in the Northeast.