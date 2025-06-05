Arunachal forms district task forces to tackle illegal immigration from Bangladesh

Itanagar, June 5: Intensifying its crackdown on illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, the Arunachal Pradesh government is setting up a task force in every district to identify undocumented immigrants and ensure strict enforcement of Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions.

Acting on directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the state on Thursday, instructed all districts to immediately constitute district task forces (DTFs).

The decision was reportedly taken during a high-level meeting chaired by advisor to Home Minister Mutchu Mithi and DGP Anand Mohan, on Wednesday.

“A district task force will be immediately constituted in every district to carry out detection of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and ensure strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit regime," Mithi said.

The meeting was also attended by senior police officers, including inspector generals and superintendents of police.

The MHA had last month issued a 30-day deadline for all states and Union Territories to verify the identity and documentation of individuals suspected to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Those failing to produce valid documents would be liable for deportation, the officials said.

It also instructed states to invoke their statutory powers to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants.

Similar instructions were issued to the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles, which guard India's borders with the two countries.

PTI