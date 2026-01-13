Arunachal flags first cut-flower consignment to Guwahati, farmers earn Rs 1L

Itanagar, Jan 13: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the state has formally entered organised commercial floriculture with the dispatch of its first consignment of cut flowers to Assam, helping farmers earn around Rs 1 lakh.

The inaugural consignment of 2,000 Asiatic Lilium stems, sourced from Lower Subansiri district, was sent to Guwahati. Sharing the development on X, Khandu said, “Flagged off the state’s first-ever consignment of cut flowers to Guwahati.

This inaugural dispatch of 2,000 Asiatic Lilium stems, sourced from Lower Subansiri district, has generated approximately Rs 1 lakh in farmer revenue, marking the dawn of a new era in commercial floriculture.”

The initiative is being supported under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), through which the state government is promoting the cultivation of high-quality cut and loose flowers suited to Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse agro-climatic conditions, officials said.

Khandu expressed confidence that the initiative would open new markets for farmers across the country.

“In the days ahead, these blooms will reach major flower markets across India, ushering in a new chapter of prosperity, sustainability, and inclusive growth for our farmers,” he said.

In another announcement, the Chief Minister said Arunachal Pradesh has taken a key step towards protecting its agricultural heritage, with a Geographical Indication (GI) application for oranges from Upper Subansiri district being filed with the GI Registry in Chennai by representatives of local farmer-producer organisations.

“This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. The filing of the GI application marks a major step towards empowering farmers, strengthening the rural economy, and showcasing Arunachal’s unique produce on the national and global stage,” Khandu said.

He also announced the launch of the “Harvest of the Month” initiative to recognise progressive farmers contributing to the growth of the horticulture sector. “We proudly announce the Harvest of the Month, celebrating the inspiring journeys of progressive farmers who are strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s horticulture sector through hard work, innovation, and perseverance,” he added.

Among those recognised are Hage Jailyang, who has taken up commercial floriculture with MIDH support, and Higi Tepik of Kamle district, engaged in mandarin orange cultivation since 2003.

Officials said the developments reflect Arunachal Pradesh’s growing focus on horticulture-led growth, farmer empowerment and value addition, with floriculture and GI tagging emerging as key drivers of rural income.









PTI