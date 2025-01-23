Arunachal eyes GI tag for Bagra Pineapple to boost global reach

Itanagar, Jan 23: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has underscored the importance of obtaining Geographical Indication (GI) registration for products like the Bagra Pineapple. He emphasised that GI tagging would safeguard the product's unique identity and enhance its promotion in both national and international markets.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Arunachal Pineapple Festival Bagra 2.0 in Higi Bagra Village, West Siang district, on Wednesday, Mein highlighted the need to elevate Arunachal Pradesh's regional agricultural products to a global platform.

Arunachal Pradesh already boasts GI-tagged products, such as the Arunachal Orange, which has garnered recognition for its distinctiveness.

"By registering Bagra Pineapple as a GI product, we can protect its uniqueness and open new markets," Mein said. He further announced plans to showcase the state’s GI products at the upcoming Arunachal GI Mahotsav-2025 in New Delhi.









The Deputy CM also underscored the importance of strengthening research and development in agriculture, proposing that the State Horticulture Research and Development Institute (SHRDI) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) play pivotal roles in this.

Additionally, he stressed the need for post-harvest management solutions and proposed the establishment of food processing units and a mandi in the Siang Belt to add value to agricultural produce.

In his address, Mein reassured farmers of Bagra and other regions that the state government would continue to provide necessary support for their growth. He promised to address the farmers’ demands for funds to build fencing for pineapple gardens, improve road connectivity, and declare the Pineapple Festival Bagra as a calendar event.

The Deputy CM also applauded the efforts of progressive farmers and urged them to keep up their hard work. He acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers regarding market pricing and pledged to work towards ensuring fair prices for their produce.

The event celebrated the hard work and dedication of farmers in the region, with Mein expressing optimism for the future of agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.