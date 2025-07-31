Arunachal explores collaboration with Thailand on Orchid Mission

Itanagar, July 31: In a bid to scale up the state's ambitious Orchid Mission, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Nagesh Singh, India's Ambassador to Thailand, to explore avenues for international collaboration in orchid cultivation.

The discussion centered around attracting Thai private investment, securing high-quality planting materials, and acquiring technical expertise to boost scientific and commercial orchid farming in the state. Emphasis was also laid on upskilling farmers, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The State Government is keen on technology transfer in tissue culture and is seeking support to establish a Centre of Excellence and model orchid cluster through the Public-Private Partner-ship (PPP) mode.

"The Embassy's support is being sought to connect with Thai investors and agencies for technology partnerships and capacity building. This collaboration can transform orchid cultivation into a sustainable, high-value horticulture enterprise, creating meaningful livelihood opportunities in the state," the Chief Secretary stated in a social media post.

This strategic collaboration aims to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Thai investors and agencies for technology partnerships and capacity building, potentially opening up sustainable livelihood opportunities and positioning the Northeastern state as a leading orchid hub in the region, officials said.