Arunachal education minister urges Centre to increase CUET exam centres across state

Itanagar, May 24: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, drawing attention to the severe logistical challenges being faced by students due to the limited number of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examination centres in the State.

Currently, CUET is conducted at only four centres NIT Arunachal Pradesh, Jote; NERIST, Nirjuli; Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh; and iON Digital Zone, Naharlagun all located in and around the State capital. While these centres are important, the minister noted that they are inadequate to serve the diverse student population, particularly those from remote and hilly regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

To address the issue, Sona has requested the Ministry of Education for establishment of at least four new CUET centres in Pasighat (East Siang), Bomdila (West Kameng), Tezu (Lohit), and Aalo (West Siang). These lo-cations, he pointed out, would ease travel burdens and significantly enhance accessibility for students spread across the vast and mountainous State.

"I have requested the Ministry of Education to consider setting up at least four additional centres to ensure better accessibility and equitable opportunities for all aspirants in the State," Sona said.

Arunachal Pradesh, being one of the largest and most geographically challenging States in the North East, faces unique infrastructural limitations. As a result, many students are currently forced to travel hundreds of kilometres sometimes outside the state - to appear for the CUET, causing financial and emotional strain on families. In some cases, students have been unable to take the examination altogether, he said.

This initiative by minister Sona is in line with the State Government's commitment to inclusive and student-centric educational reforms, ensuring that geographical barriers do not hinder academic aspirations.