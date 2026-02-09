Arunachal Dy CM with delegation in Colombo to bring back Devnimori Buddha relics

Itanagar, Feb 9: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, on Monday, arrived in Colombo as part of an official Indian delegation to receive and facilitate the return of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from Sri Lanka.

He described the occasion as one of "immense spiritual and national importance" with deep civilisational significance.

"Arrived at Colombo, Sri Lanka alongside Hon'ble Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel ji for the return of the Holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from Sri Lanka," Mein said in a social media post.

Expressing his sense of privilege in being part of the initiative, Mein said, "Deeply honoured to be part of the delegation for bringing back Holy Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha from Sri Lanka."

Highlighting the larger significance of the occasion, Mein described it as a moment that transcends national boundaries and resonates deeply with followers of Buddhism across the world.

"This sacred and historic occasion holds profound spiritual, cultural and civilisational significance for the nation and for millions of Buddhists across the world," he said.

The relics were brought from India on February 4.

The Devnimori relics are among the most revered Buddhist antiquities discovered in India. They were excavated from the ancient Buddhist site of Devnimori in Gujarat's Aravalli region in the 1960s, where archaeologists uncovered a stupa believed to date back to around the 3rd-4th century CE, officials at the state research department said.

Inside the stupa, relic caskets containing sacred remains associated with Lord Buddha were found, along with inscriptions and artefacts linked to early Buddhist worship.

These relics are considered highly significant in Buddhist tradition, symbolising devotion, continuity of faith, and the spread of Buddhism across regions.

Their ceremonial movement and display often carry deep diplomatic, spiritual, and cultural importance, strengthening ties between Buddhist communities and nations connected through shared heritage, officials added.

