Arunachal Dy CM inaugurates Parshuram Kund Mela, allocates ₹50 Cr for development

Wakro, January 15: Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Mela on Tuesday, a prominent spiritual event often referred to as the "Kumbh of the Northeast".

The event, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Makar Sankranti, is held at the sacred Parshuram Kund, a site of profound spiritual significance in the state.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings on Makar Sankranti to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

"I warmly welcome all pilgrims and visitors to Parshuram Kund. It is my privilege to partake in this occasion of faith, unity, and devotion," he said.

As part of the inaugural rituals, Mein participated in a havan puja led by sadhus, praying for peace, harmony, and prosperity of the people of the country.

He expressed his hopes for the well-being of the people, highlighting the spiritual unity that the Parshuram Kund Mela embodies.

In a significant development for the site, DCM Mein announced an allocation of ₹50 crore for the riverfront development project at Parshuram Kund.

This investment aims to enhance the infrastructure, positioning the site as a world-class pilgrimage and cultural hub.

"This project will transform Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage destination, boosting tourism and enriching the spiritual experiences of devotees," he added.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the ongoing developmental efforts under the PRASAD scheme, noting the recent infrastructural enhancements at Parshuram Kund.

A newly inaugurated guest house will accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims and tourists, ensuring their comfort during their spiritual journey.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive facilities, Mein stated, "We are creating a seamless and enriching experience for every pilgrim visiting Parshuram Kund, prioritising their comfort and devotion."

In recognition of the volunteers' dedication, DCM Mein distributed dress coats to those serving at Parshuram Kund.

Additionally, he announced that he would carry holy water from Parshuram Kund to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, symbolising the spiritual unity and cultural interconnectedness between different regions.

The inauguration was attended by prominent leaders, including MLA Namsai Zingnu Namchoom, Lohit ZPC Dasula Krisikro, SP Namsai & Lohit Districts, ADC Chongkham & Wakro, Heads of Departments (HoDs), and other public officials.