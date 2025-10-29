Arunachal DGP transfers twin-suicide case involving ex-Itanagar DC to SIT

Itanagar, Oct 29: The Arunachal Pradesh DGP has ordered the transfer of the case relating to the alleged suicide of 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch Police Station at the Police Headquarters here, for "speedy and conclusive investigation".

An order issued by DGP Anand Mohan directed that all case records along with relevant documents, should be handed over to the Officer- in-Charge of the SIT without any delay.

The transfer aims to ensure a thorough and time-bound investigation into the case. The investigating officer, SIG Tok, has been directed to immediately hand over the case file and related materials to the Officer-in-Charge, SIT. The case has drawn widespread public attention following the arrest of former Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and current Special Secretary in the Delhi Government's Public Works Department, Talo Potom, in connection with Yekar's alleged suicide.

Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega confirmed that Potom surrendered to the police on Monday morning and was taken into custody for questioning. His name surfaced in the case after the recovery of a purported suicide note written by Yekar, in which the youth accused Potom and at senior Rural Works Department engineer, Likwang Lowang, of sexual exploitation and mental harassment. Lowang reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Longding district shortly after Yekar's death.

Yekar was found dead at his rented accommodation in Lekhi village, Papum Pare district, on October 23. Following a complaint lodged by his father, the police registered a case under Sections 108, 271,272, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (BNS), 2023.

The police had earlier issued a lookout notice for Potom after he failed to appear for questioning. Before surrendering, Potom released a brief video statement, denying the allegations and describing them as "false and baseless".

Amid strong protests, a local court in Yupia on Monday remanded Potom to 14-day judicial custody. SDPO Kengo Dirchi stated that Potom surrendered at the Naharlagun SP produced in court.

Tension prevailed at the Yupia court premises as enraged family members of the deceased youth attempted to confront the police vehicle carrying Potom. In the ensuing chaos the official vehicle of SDPO Dirchi was damaged.

The police assured that the investigation would be conducted in a free, fair and impartial manner under the supervision of senior officers.









By

Correspondent