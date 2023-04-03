Arunachal cops arrest prime accused in Khonsa jailbreak; search on for other fugitive

Itanagar, Apr 3: The Arunachal Pradesh Police along with the personnel of paramilitary forces deployed in southern Arunachal districts arrested the fugitive Roksen Homcha, NSCN-K (NS) cadre, the prime accused in the Khonsa jailbreak incident, from general area of Bogapani under Borduria police station in Tirap district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Roksen Homcha, a self-styled Private of the Nikki Sumi faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang), who alongwith a convict Titpu Kitnya had on March 26 snatched the service rifle from on-duty sentry at the district jail, Khonsa, Wangnyam Bosai, and fired upon him before fleeing from the scene, had carried a reward of Rs one lakh for killing the IRBn jawan.

Giving details of the successful nabbing of the jailbreaker, Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) PRO Rohit Rajbir Singh said that based on intelligence input, an operation was launched on Sunday at around 8 pm to apprehend the two escaped accused. The operation was led by APP, consisting of five teams of Tirap Police and one STF team, supported by one team of 6th Assam Rifles and three teams from 36th Bn CRPF.

Four teams of APP were engaged to cordon the entire escape route supported by CRPF. The cordon team was placed at Paniduria, Naitong and Pansumtong villages, and the general area of Bogapani. After cordoning off the area, extensive search was conducted in all the suspected hideouts.



"Today at around 6.30 am the hideout was located at Bogapani near Borduria, and the team led by STF, 6th AR and 36th Bn CRPF apprehended the accused from an abandoned house, where the accused was staying alongwith some labourers," he said.



“Sensing our presence the labourers fled the location but the team acted swiftly and apprehended the accused SS Pvt Roksen Homcha. The weapon snatched by Rocksen from late Ct Wangnyam Bosai, an AK-47, rifle alongwith 17 rounds has been recovered,” Singh, also the SP (Crime), said.



The 1st IRBn constable Wangnyam Bosai, who received gunshot in the stomach, had attained martyrdom while being rushed to Dibrugarh for medical intervention. Subsequently, the Arunachal Police announced a reward of Rs one lakh each for information on both the fugitives leading to their arrest, assuring that identity of informer shall be kept top secret.



Titpu Kitnya alias Kitnal, who hails from Chengsa village under Kharsang police station in Changlang district, was serving sentence in a murder case, and Roksen Homcha, a native of Borduria village in Tirap district, was an under-trial prisoner.



“The search operation to locate and apprehend the escaped convict Titpu Kitnya @ Kitnal is still underway by the joint team,” the PRO said.



Following the sensational jailbreak, a case was registered at Khonsa PS under IPC Sections 223/224/392/302/34 read with Sec 25(1A)(B)/27 of Arms Act and Sec 10/13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and a manhunt launched to nab the fugitives.

