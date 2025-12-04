Arunachal Congress seeks action on BJP minister’s ‘no funds if BJP loses’ remark

Itanagar, Dec 4: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), on Thursday, condemned state Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing for allegedly saying at an election rally that "no funds and schemes will be given to areas where a BJP candidate is defeated."

The Congress said Tasing’s remark violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and constituted misuse of office under the Representation of the People Act. It urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and initiate immediate action.

Terming the remark an "insult" to voters, the party demanded that a case be registered against Tasing for alleged misuse of power and sought an unconditional apology from him. It also called for his resignation on moral grounds and urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu to drop him from the cabinet.

"The BJP's threat shows fear of losing public support and its failure to deliver development," the APCC statement claimed, urging voters to "cast their votes freely and fearlessly,” the party said, in a statement.

The remark was purportedly made at the residence of BJP candidate Gunu Linggi in Mayu-II in Lower Dibang Valley district. Linggi is contesting from the Roing zilla parishad constituency.

Calling the comment "undemocratic and unconstitutional", the APCC alleged that it amounted to threatening voters and misusing government authority during the election process.

"Government funds do not belong to any political party. Threatening voters with denial of development if they do not vote for the BJP is a direct attack on democracy and the rights of citizens," APCC general secretary and spokesperson Kon Jirjo Jotham said in a statement.

Public funds and welfare schemes "cannot be treated like party property or political inducement", the APCC said, accusing the ruling BJP of resorting to intimidation tactics during the panchayat and municipal polls.

The Congress reiterated that development was the right of every citizen and said it would "never discriminate" among voters if elected.

