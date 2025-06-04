Arunachal Congress mourns 12 rain-related deaths, urges swift relief measures

Itanagar, June 3: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and the widespread destruction caused by incessant rain-triggered landslides and flash floods across the State.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Department of Disaster Management, 12 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across the State, including seven in East Kameng when their vehicle was swept away at the Bana-Seppa stretch of the NH-13 by a massive landslide.

Over 156 villages have been affected by the extreme weather, with significant damage to homes, roads, power lines, and essential infrastructure, leaving more than 10,000 people affected and many areas cut off.

APCC president and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki expressed condolences to the bereaved families and called for swift and decisive measures.

He urged the State Government to declare the worst-affected regions as disaster-hit zones, ensure transparent and immediate distribution of Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to families of the deceased, and expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He also stressed the need for restoration of road connectivity and electricity, especially in remote and isolated regions.

While appreciating the ongoing rescue and relief efforts by the district administrations and disaster management teams, Tuki called for strengthening preparedness, citing the unpredictability of the monsoon over the next few months.

He also called for adequate stocks of essentials including food, water, medicine, and fuel, and enhanced outreach to inaccessible villages.

Highlighting the limitations exposed by this disaster, Tuki demanded the implementation of a robust Early Warning System (EWS) with real-time monitoring tools such as river and landslide sensors, particularly on the Sigin river and the NH-13. He also urged authorities to adopt multi-channel alert systems and involve tribal volunteers in last-mile communication, especially in sensitive districts like Kurung Kumey and West Kameng.