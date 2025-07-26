Arunachal committed to grassroots policing & swift public response: Home Minister

Itanagar, July 26: Arunachal Pradesh government is committed to strengthen grassroots policing and ensure quicker response to public needs.

The statement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Saturday during the inauguration of the newly constructed police station at Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district.

The Home Minister further called upon the people to work together and collectively strive to make the region crime and drug-free.

Assuring prompt action on the demands raised during his visit, he said all points in the memorandum that was handed to him by the locals will be fulfilled in two years.

He also revealed that the government has already sanctioned funds for the construction of a fire station in the area.

"I urge the local MLA and the deputy commissioner to expedite the land acquisition process so that the dream of a full-fledged fire station in the valley is realised at the earliest," he said.

Addressing the programme, Superintendent of Police (SP) Keni Bagra said there is an urgent need for an integrated check post at Dilopolyang and Maniipolyang, and police barracks.

Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme said the police station would greatly boost public confidence in the area.

IGP (Western Range) Take Ringu voiced concern over the rise in drug abuse among the youth of the region. He called for coordinated efforts from all, including village elders, to combat the menace.

- PTI