Arunachal CM vows strict action over fund misuse in Frontier Highway land deal

Itanagar, Nov 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reiterated that no form of corruption will be tolerated by the state government and those found guilty will face strict action.

The Chief Minister made the statement while referring to the alleged misappropriation of government funds in the land acquisition process along the Lada to Sarli portion of the Frontier Highway.

Speaking at a public function during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Grong Buddha Park in West Kameng district on Saturday, Khandu said he learned of the allegations upon returning from Delhi and immediately ordered the constitution of a high-level committee to probe the matter.

“I have directed that, based on the preliminary report, all those held responsible be suspended with immediate effect to ensure a free and fair inquiry. Suspension orders will be issued within a day or two,” Khandu stated.

Expressing dismay, he said the Frontier Highway project was the result of sustained efforts by the state government, which held multiple rounds of meetings with the Central government and stakeholders. “A few individuals, for personal gain, are playing spoilsport,” he lamented.

“We have seen similar instances earlier and witnessed how such practices delay projects. It is unfortunate that the Lada–Sarli stretch of the Frontier Highway will now suffer. Multiple enquiries, police investigations, and court proceedings will follow — this is both unfortunate and condemnable,” he said, describing the act as “nonsense.”

Khandu assured that no one, whether a government official or a private individual, would be spared if found guilty.

He commended the West Kameng district administration for completing the land acquisition process for the project in a free, fair, and transparent manner, and thanked local residents for their cooperation. He hoped other districts along the highway route would follow this example.

Congratulating the people of West Kameng, especially those from the Singchung area, Khandu said the Grong Buddha Park would emerge as a future tourist destination and a symbol of harmony between development and spirituality.

The grand park will feature a magnificent Buddha statue, monastery, stupas, museum, water body, guest house, hostel block, library, cafeteria, office and reception centre, parking area, kiosks, resting huts, garden, and courtyard.

“Once completed, it will serve as a serene centre of faith and reflection while promoting tourism, local livelihoods, and cultural preservation in the region,” Khandu added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched three new digital applications — one developed by the West Kameng district administration and two by the district police.

These include the ‘Yakatopia App’, providing a digital platform to facilitate tourism; the ‘Choo-Mantar App’, designed to sensitize children about ‘good touch and bad touch’; and the ‘YodhaBandhu App’, offering tele-counselling and awareness for youth affected by substance abuse.

Khandu also inaugurated a new police station at Singchung, the new building of the Bhalukpong Police Station, a new academic block at Government Higher Secondary School, Singchung, and three road projects.

In addition, he laid foundation stones for 21 new projects across the district and expressed hope that all would be completed on time without compromising quality.

The Chief Minister was joined by Home Minister Mama Natung, and all five MLAs from Tawang and West Kameng, including the host MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow.

IANS