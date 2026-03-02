Arunachal CM seeks Spotify tie-up to amplify state’s talent

Itanagar, Mar 2: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday, said the state government is looking forward to meaningful collaboration with Spotify India to amplify local artistic talent and take the music of Arunachal Pradesh to a global audience.

"An immense pleasure to warmly welcome representatives of Spotify India - Music & Podcast team," Khandu posted on social media after meeting the delegation.

Highlighting the transformative role of digital streaming platforms in the music industry, Khandu stated that platforms like Spotify have revolutionised how music is discovered, shared, and monetised.

He emphasised that such platforms have created unprecedented opportunities for creators, particularly those from remote and culturally rich regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

"It has empowered independent artistes, regional musicians, and young creators to reach global audiences without barriers," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of leveraging digital platforms to showcase the rich and diverse musical heritage of the state, expressing optimism about future partnerships.

"We look forward to meaningful collaboration with Spotify to amplify the voices of our artistes and take the music of Arunachal to the world," he added.

The proposed collaboration is expected to open new avenues for local musicians and content creators, positioning Arunachal Pradesh's vibrant cultural expressions on international platforms, officials said.

PTI