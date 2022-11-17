Arunachal CM launches tourist e-ILP portal

Itanagar, Nov 16: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday launched a web-based application for issue of electronic Inner Line Permit (e-ILP) to tourists in the presence of IT Minister Wangki Lowang, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and other senior state government officers at the Civil Secretariat here, official sources said.

An offshoot of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, ILP is a permit or an official document required to enter the boundaries of a protected or restricted area for a specific period of time. This permit is obligatory for all those Indian citizens who reside outside the states, like Arunachal Pradesh, protected by the ILP system.

"The eILP launched today is a great step to serve exclusively the tourists and smoothen their entry in the State. It will ease process of obtaining Inner Line Permit (ILP). There would be no waiting period for tourist eILP; application, approval process is simplified," Khandu tweeted.

"The ID card-based registrations with mobile OTP-based self verification and QR Code-based digitally issued ILP, which can be verified by police personnel at check gates using specially designed mobile based application, will facilitate faster movement of tourists," he said.

The online eILP portal - https://eilp.arunachal.gov.in - has been developed by the Department of Information Technology and Communications, Department of Tourism and NIC, Arunachal Pradesh State Centre, Itanagar, sources added.