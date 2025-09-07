Arunachal CM honours 1962 war heroes at Helmet Post in Walong

Itanagar, Sept 7: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 India-China war at the historic Helmet Post war memorial near Walong in Anjaw district, on Sunday.

Sharing his tribute on social media, Khandu said he felt humbled to honour the “fearless soldiers of the Indian Army who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 war at the historic Helmet Post war memorial.”

He also laid special emphasis on remembering Lieutenant Bikram Singh of the 6 Kumaon Regiment, describing him as “the unsung hero of the Battle of Walong.”

The Chief Minister recounted the origins of the site’s poignant name.

In December 1986, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) discovered the mortal remains of a soldier along with 24 helmets mounted on pickets. The solemn find led to the area being named “Helmet Post”, which today stands as a lasting symbol of courage and sacrifice.

Khandu said the memorial was not merely a structure but “a living testament to the courage, resilience, and ultimate sacrifice of our soldiers who safeguarded the nation’s honour.”

The tribute once again turned attention to the Battle of Walong — fought between 22 October and 16 November 1962 — one of the fiercest confrontations of the India-China war.

Despite being heavily outnumbered and ill-equipped, troops of the 11 Infantry Brigade, supported by battalions including 6 Kumaon and 4 Dogra, displayed extraordinary bravery, launching spirited counter-attacks against overwhelming Chinese forces.

Military historians often highlight Walong as a rare theatre of the conflict where Indian soldiers not only resisted but also fought back with unmatched grit and gallantry.

“The sacrifices made on this frontier remind us that Arunachal Pradesh has always stood as the first line of defence for the nation. The courage of our soldiers at Walong continues to inspire generations, and it is our duty to preserve their legacy with pride and patriotism,” Khandu said.

Today, the Helmet Post war memorial serves as a reminder of that heroism, drawing soldiers, historians, and citizens alike to honour the memory of those who defended the nation in one of its darkest hours.

