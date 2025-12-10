Arunachal CM hails Dalai Lama as ‘beacon of peace’ on Nobel anniversary in Tawang

Itanagar, Dec 10: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Wednesday, paid glowing tributes to Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, describing him as a “true beacon of peace.”

Marking the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the Dalai Lama, Khandu praised his enduring message of compassion and harmony, saying his principle of non-violence continues to inspire the world.

The anniversary was celebrated at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery, where the Chief Minister reflected on the global relevance of the Dalai Lama’s teachings.

“Celebrating the 36th Anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred on His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama at Chamleng, Tawang Monastery,” Khandu posted on a micro-blogging site.

He underscored the deep spiritual and cultural connection between Arunachal Pradesh and the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, calling the Dalai Lama a guiding light for humanity.

“A true beacon of peace, may His Holiness’s timeless message of compassion and harmony continue to spread across the world,” he said.

Khandu emphasised that the values espoused by the Tibetan spiritual leader transcend borders and religions, offering a moral compass in an increasingly divided world.

Invoking the principle of non-violence, he said the anniversary was a moment for collective introspection.

“On this sacred day marking the 36th Anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, may we allow the spirit of Ahimsa to settle within us,” he said, adding that this spirit should guide “our thoughts, shaping our actions, and reminding us that peace truly begins with how we treat one another.”

The Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 in recognition of his unwavering commitment to non-violence, compassion and peaceful dialogue.

The anniversary holds special significance in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly in Tawang, one of the most important centres of Tibetan Buddhism in India and a place with deep cultural and spiritual ties to the Tibetan leader.

