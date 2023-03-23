Arunachal CM hails BRO for connecting remote Huri sector

Itanagar, Mar 22: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday praised the country’s premier construction agency, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on completion of 278-km-long Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road, connecting one of the remotest places in Kurung Kumey district bordering China.

Khandu said that the road will not only provide connectivity to remote Huri sector but will also “secure our borders and ensure reverse migration” of people who have migrated to the urban centers of the State in search of greener pastures.

Replying to twitter threads from the apex construction organization, Khandu wrote: “My compliments to entire team of Border Roads Organisation led by DG Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary Ji on completion of 278 Km Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road. The road will not only provide connectivity to remote Huri Sector, but also secure our borders & ensure reverse migration. ‘Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam’ (everything is achievable through hard work).”





Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who happens to be the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West constituency under which the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri road falls, also showered praise on the BRO for blacktopping the road for the first time since Independence.



“Well done @BROindia,” Rijiju tweeted.



The twitter thread from the BRO read: “The 278 Km Road Hapoli-Sarli- Huri leading to Huri, one of the remotest places in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh has been blacktopped for the first time since independence. Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, DGBR, himself travelled on the road to Huri & interacted with the locals who expressed their gratitude for constructing this road.



This road will not only assist the security forces but will act as a lifeline for local populace. Its completion by BRO has successfully initiated a trend of reverse migration of population towards border and created a positive strategic environment. Jai Hind! Jai BRO!!”

