Arunachal CM flags off 6 caravans for tourists

Itanagar, Feb 16: To cater to high-end travellers willing to explore the Land of Dawn-lit Mountains, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday launched six caravans equipped with all modern amenities, in the presence of Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and senior officers at the Civil Secretariat here.

The caravan vehicles - an initiative by the State Tourism Department - will attract the tourists to visit far-flung spots without bothering about a place to stay. Tourists can now come and indulge in self-drive tours to feel the beauty of the hills, diverse culture and traditions of Arunachal, the Chief Minister said.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khandu wrote: “We are creating our own niche by promoting tourism while preserving uniqueness of our rich flora & fauna.

To cater to high-end travellers willing to explore blessings of nature, happy to have launched six Tourism Caravans today that are equipped with all modern amenities.

“The Caravans are going to be game-changer in meeting accommodation shortage in remote areas,” he said. “Now you can visit far-flung spots without bothering about a place to stay.

Come indulge in self-drive tours to feel beauty of hills, diverse culture & tradition of Arunachal,” Khandu stated in the tweet.

“Today, we have added a new chapter in Arunachal Tourism. Arunachal Pradesh is very huge in terms of landmass and one of the most beautiful states in the country.

To attract more tourists we have launched these caravan vehicles and the number of such vehicles will increase in the days to come.

The department is framing a policy regarding these six caravan vehicles and soon, these will be given to tourism entrepreneurs on lease basis,” Khandu said while talking to the media at the sidelines of the flag-off ceremony.





