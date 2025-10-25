Arunachal CM concludes Japan visit, strengthens Northeast ties with island country

Itanagar, Oct 25: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu concluded his official visit to Japan on Friday, marking a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between Japan and India’s North Eastern region, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

As part of his concluding engagements, the Chief Minister held a productive meeting with Dr Atsushi Sunami, president of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF), and senior members at the SPF headquarters in Tokyo. The discussions focused on key takeaways from the visit and a future road map for deeper engagement in areas such as infrastructure development, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Expressing his gratitude to the SPF for facilitating multiple interactions during his visit, Khandu said, “My sincere thanks to the Sasakawa Peace Foundation for arranging meetings with policymakers, academia, journalists and business leaders. These interactions have been immensely productive and have strengthened our shared vision for cooperation between Japan and India’s North East.”

The Chief Minister noted that the visit aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s leadership to promote sustainable development and mutual understanding through close collaboration.

Khandu also extended appreciation to the Sasakawa Peace Foundation for showcasing the handicrafts and textiles of North East India at its headquarters in Tokyo.

“The North Eastern States are known for their diverse textiles, intricate handicrafts, and unique artistry – a reflection of our vibrant traditions and creativity. Such gestures deepen cultural understanding and strengthen the people-to-people bond between India and Japan,” he said.

During his engagements, Khandu interacted with prominent Japanese delegates from academia and media, including Ryohei Kasai, Takenori Horimoto, Mayumi Murayama, Yujiro Futori, Toru Takahashi, and Akiko Suzuki, along with senior members of the SPF. The discussions focused on promoting Arunachal Pradesh’s culture, tourism potential, and development story.

In another key meeting, Khandu met Hiroshi Tanimura, Executive Director of the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA), where they deliberated on enhancing tourism cooperation between Japan and the North Eastern region, and promoting two-way travel opportunities.

Khandu’s visit, facilitated by the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, marks a significant step towards expanding economic, cultural, and tourism linkages between Japan and India’s North East, in alignment with the Act East Policy and the shared vision of sustainable regional development.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, and MLA Oken Tayeng.









By

Correspondent