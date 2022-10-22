Arunachal chopper crash: Pilot sent 'May Day' call before accident

Guwahati, Oct 22: The Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) that went down in the mountainous region of Migging in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, sent a distress call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) suggesting a technical failure, military sources said.

The Indian Army Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) - ALH WSI based at Likabali (Assam) crashed at general area Migging (South of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh) on 21 October 2022.

Following the crash, a search and rescue operations were conducted by the Indian Army and the Airforce, where the terrain is extremely challenging in terms of hills with steep gradients and thick jungle.

As per military sources, there were five personnel on onboard when the mishap took place. Four mortal remains have been retrieved by late Friday evening and efforts are on to retrieve the mortal remains of the fifth personnel.

Sources further added that the pilots had given a 'Mayday' call prior to the crash and they mention about a technical snag.

This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry, which has been immediately constituted to investigate the causes of the accident, sources added.








