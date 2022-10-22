Arunachal Chopper Crash: Army retrieves body of last missing personnel

Guwahati, Oct 22: Bodies of all the five persons who died after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed with all of them onboard near Migging in Arunchal Pradesh has been recovered.

The mortal remains of four deceased were retrieved by late evening of October 21 and the efforts to retrieve the fifth body were on.

As per sources, the mortal remains of the fifth victim was recovered on Saturday.

As per reports, the pilots who lost their lives in the crash had a combined record of more than 600 flying hours on the chopper and over 1,800 service flying hours.

The deceased Army personnel were identified as pilots Major Vikas Bhambhu and Major Mustafa Bohara, CFN Tech AVN (AEN) Aswin K V, Havildar (OPR) Biresh Sinha and NK (Ppr) Rohitashva Kumar, he said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and details are being ascertained, officials said.

The ALH, carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed at 10.43 am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting, Arunchal Pradesh.



