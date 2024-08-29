Arunachal child abuse trial: Verdict on hostel warden accused of abusing 21 minors on Sept 9

Arunachal, August 29: In the court of Special Judge POCSO at Yupia, the final arguments in a case involving sexual abuse of 21 minor children by their hostel warden were presented on Tuesday.

For more than four years, these young lives suffered acts of sexual violence, allegedly perpetrated by Yumken Bagra, a hostel warden entrusted with their care.

The evidence against him include medical reports, forensic data and most significant of all, the brave testimonies of the victims. Their stories reveal a chilling pattern of exploitation, manipulation, and terror that has scarred their childhoods forever.

The case involves multiple charges of sexual assault, rape, and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The case began with an FIR filed by the parents of two victims against Bagra on November 4, 2022 at Monigong Police Station, accusing him of sexually assaulting his twin daughters.



Later, the case was transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation.

Multiple victims testified about the sexual assaults, which included rape, molestation, and administering sedative drugs to the children.



Medical examinations corroborated the victims' statements, showing evidence of sexual assault.

Forensic evidence, including Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) reports, confirmed the presence of sedative drugs and retrieved incriminating data from the accused's mobile phone.

Additional individuals, including a teacher and the headmaster, were also implicated for their failure to report the crimes and for threatening the victims to maintain silence.

In the wake of recent horrors such as the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, these cases bears special significance. These cases, though separated by geography, share a disturbing commonality—a failure to protect the innocent and vulnerable.



This trial also unfolds against a backdrop of other alarming crimes in Arunachal, such as the sex racket cases in Itanagar and Longding, where minors were trafficked and exploited.



The verdict in the Bagra case could be a turning point, determining whether future cases are met with the full force of the law or continue to be overshadowed by the power dynamics that have too often allowed abusers to go free.

Final hearing is scheduled for September 9.

