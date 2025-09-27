Arunachal celebrates Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary at Roing

Itanagar, Sept 27: The birth centenary of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the iconic bard of the North East, was observed with reverence and grandeur in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sept 26. The event was marked by cultural tributes, exhibitions, and community participation, reflecting the immortal legacy of the music maestro whose voice continues to unite people across borders.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein paid floral tribute on the ‘Statue of Brotherhood’ at Bolung, which immortalizes Dr Hazarika’s role as a cultural bridge between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The statue, a symbol of unity and fraternity, stands testimony to the bard’s lifelong mission of binding communities through his timeless songs and vision of harmony.

As part of the celebrations at Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley, 100 commemorative flags were unfurled, symbolizing a century of Dr Hazarika’s enduring influence. The inauguration of a photo gallery and exhibition stalls provided visitors with rare glimpses of the maestro’s life, creative achievements, and close association with Arunachal Pradesh.

The event began with the lighting of ceremonial lamps, followed by floral tributes and cultural presentations, with artists, students, and community leaders joining to honour his memory.

The Chief Minister also visited the ancestral house at Bolung, where Dr Hazarika had spent his youthful days alongside late Gora Pertin, a revered Arunachali leader and cultural pioneer.

On the occasion, Khandu received a copy of the book, Dr Bhupen Hazarika: Untold Stories from Arunachal Pradesh, by Ananta Kumar Nath, a freelance journalist and poet from Jorhat. He congratulated the author on documenting lesser-known facets of Dr Hazarika’s association with the State, describing the work as a valuable addition to preserving his legacy of fraternity and cultural integration.

