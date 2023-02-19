Arunachal capital deadlock ends as Khandu Govt ‘agrees’ to fulfill protesters’ demands

Itanagar, Feb 19: Putting an end to the impasse over the APPSC fiasco that brought the State capital to a grinding halt during the past two days, the Arunachal Pradesh Government has on Saturday night agreed to fulfill all the 13-point demand of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC, paving the way for withdrawal of the ‘indefinite’ bandh call by protesters and the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in Itanagar capital region.

This ‘all-important’ decision was arrived at during a marathon meeting held between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the representatives of protesting PAJSC members and others at the Civil Secretariat here last evening that lasted for more than six hours. Home Minister Bamang Felix and Forest Minister Mama Natung, and top-ranking government officers were present at the meeting.





To the PAJSC demand that (former) chairman, secretary, members and all other official of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) from 2014 to 2022 must be brought under the purview of the investigation, the Government gave ‘blanket’ approval to investigate all the past exams conducted from 2014 to 2022 to SIC…As such, Chairman, Secretary, Members, officials of APPSC and any other official/private person are already under the purview of investigation.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, appropriate action will be taken by the investigating agencies. The investigation in this matter is now with the CBI as per the demand made by the aspirants/aspirant associations and student unions. The State Government has no jurisdiction in the matter now,” it said.

On the demand for Fast Track Court for prosecution of the accused involved in the APPSC paper leak scam, the state government informed that following its request, the Gauhati High Court has agreed to designate District and Sessions Court, Yupia as a Special Fast-Track Court to take up the APPSC paper leakage cases.

Regarding the demand for immediate establishment of State Administrative Tribunal, the government agreed to recommend setting up of a Standing Grievance Redressal Committee and institutional mechanism to deal with the grievances of the candidates/aspirants.

On the demand for immediate endorsement of ED (Enforcement Directorate) and Court-monitored probe and also immediate seizure of assets (movable and immovable) of all the accused and incumbents of APPSC along with their kith and kins, it said, “Demand for a High Level Enquiry Committee headed by a retired SC or HC Judge for examinations wherever paper leakage took place from 2014-2022 will be accordingly requested by the State Govt to Govt of India within this month”.

It was further agreed that the State Govt will formally write to ED to investigate all incumbents in the APPSC from 2014-2022 within this month.

The government said, during the course of investigation, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 employees under probation and one contractual employee, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak scam, adding that all these 20 regular employees have been suspended and departmental enquiry started against them.

About the 20 employees under probation, it was informed that mandatory one month’s prior notice of termination, as required under CCS (Temporary service) Rules, has already been issued in 19 out of the above 20 cases. Appropriate orders including termination from service in respect of these 19 employees will be issued on expiry of one month period, the government informed, adding that the services of the contractual employee have already been discontinued.

Regarding immediate disclosure of the three-member committee report, the government said that the entire report was placed in the public domain and copies of the same were handed over to the aspirants also.

On the demand for endorsing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to conduct all the upcoming examinations (which were cancelled/postponed immediately after the paper leakage issue came to light) till the completion of investigation process, the government said it will take up with UPSC to conduct the pending exams within one month.

On demand for declaring all those exams as null and void where malpractices like paper leakage were found, the State Government said, the request is being sent to APPSC which is the competent authority to decide this.

For inclusion of two members from the aspirants in the preparation of SOP of APPSC, the Govt said, “The conduct of examination and procedure for the same including ensuring confidentiality is the mandate of the Commission for which it prepares the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The inputs of the aspirants will be sent to the Commission for consideration.”

Regarding implementation of Whistle Blower Act with special provisions for the protection and rewards of the whistleblowers, the Government said, “A law has been enacted by the Parliament and by virtue of its extension clause provided under sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Act, the Act extends to whole of India. Cabinet vide its decision dated 21.12.2022 asked Vigilance Department to frame rules under section 26 of the Whistle Blower Act. Gyamar Padang will be recognised appropriately for his contribution.”

Regarding the case of Mudang Yabyang (a deprived PwD candidate), the meeting minutes said, “The State Government is favourably disposed towards the issue of Mudang Yabyang and had already conveyed to APPSC to re-examine and reconsider the matter.”

For immediate recalling of the three officials posted under APPSC, the government agreed to do so. Further, “the Personnel department will ensure fixed tenure of two years of officers posted in the APPSC, subject to administrative exigencies,” it stated.

It was also stated that “The demand for cancellation of order (of) the present Chairman and Members of the AP Public Service Commission was agreed. The same will be taken to Cabinet for approval. A fresh Search Committee will be constituted.”

“A column for declaration of properties of all applicants will be added in the application form.”

Govt also conveyed that “all those who got injured in the protest will be compensated as per norms after seeking a report from the DC. The delegation agreed to withdraw the bandh call and assured to disperse the crowd,” the meeting minutes read.