Arunachal cabinet nod for departmental probe into APPSC paper leak

Itanagar, Dec 22: The Arunachal Pradesh cabinet gave its approval for a departmental enquiry into the APPSC paper leak case, which will be independent of the ongoing investigations by the SIC and CBI.

The cabinet headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday discussed the issue of the question paper leak of the recruitment examination for Assistant Engineer (Civil), which was being conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

It has been decided that the state government will urge the high court to designate a court exclusively for the matter, a statement from the CMO said.

Recognising the whistle-blower who uncovered the paper leak, the cabinet resolved to frame rules for immediate implementation of The Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014.

Further, the grievance cell of the APPSC will be overhauled and strengthened for faster and smoother redressal of grievances of aspirants as well as all other stakeholders, it was decided.

At the meeting, the chief minister said that no one involved in the scam will be spared.

The irregularities came to light after one Gyamar Padung, who appeared in the examination, filed a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, claiming that he suspected that the question paper was leaked. More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27 after the state government recommended it. The case was initially investigated by the Capital Police, and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

Meanwhile, the cabinet approved the inclusion of regional topics in APPSC exams.