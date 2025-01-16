Arunachal cabinet greenlights ₹375-Cr medical college, hospital project in Namsai

Itanagar, Jan 15: The Arunachal Pradesh state cabinet has decided to recommend the establishment of a 100-seat Medical College and a 420-bedded hospital at Namsai. This initiative, proposed under the Aspirational District Programme, will follow a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated project cost of ₹375 crore.

The decision was made during the state cabinet's first meeting of 2025, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

In another major development, the cabinet approved SGST reimbursement concessions for the Tato II Hydroelectric Project (700 MW) and the Kamala Hydroelectric Project (1,720 MW), aimed at boosting the financial viability of large hydropower projects.

Located in the Shi Yomi and Upper Subansiri districts, respectively, these projects are expected to generate approximately ₹470 crore in free power and ₹79 crore in Local Area Development Fund annually.

Both projects are joint ventures between the state government and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), with the state holding a 26% equity share.

The state cabinet also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025, aiming to revive stalled projects that have made significant progress.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned the upgradation and creation of multiple posts across various departments, including hydropower development, land management, and the Government Engineering College, Tezu.

Further, to enhance power management in Kurung Kumey district, the cabinet approved the creation of an electrical sub-division at Chambang. It also sanctioned a new Public Works Department (PWD) division at Koloriang and a sub-division at Damin to expedite infrastructure development in the district.

These initiatives collectively aim to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's healthcare, power, and infrastructural framework, fostering regional economic growth and development.