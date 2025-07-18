Arunachal Cabinet focuses on internal security, child protection & technical education

Itanagar, July 18: A series of crucial decisions were approved on Friday by the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet.

The decisions were focused at strengthening technical education, boosting internal security, enhancing child protection, ensuring transparent housing allocation, and improving administrative efficiency across departments.

Among the major decisions, the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the creation of 34 teaching and non-teaching posts for the Government Engineering College at Toru in Papum Pare district to bolster technical education in the state.

To augment internal security infrastructure, the cabinet sanctioned the raising of the 6th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has two state armed police battalions (AAPBNs) and five IR Battalions.

The addition of the new battalion is expected to enhance policing capacity, ensure better law and order, reduce dependency on Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and create employment opportunities for eligible local youths.

In a key move towards child protection, the cabinet adopted the model guidelines for support persons under Section 39 of the POCSO Act, 2012, with necessary state-specific modifications.

These guidelines mandate one support person per 10 cases to assist child victims during pre-trial and trial stages, and also detail their qualifications, selection procedures, duties, and responsibilities.

To streamline the allotment of general pool government quarters in the state capital and districts, the cabinet approved new guidelines. This measure is aimed at curbing encroachment, misuse of quarters, and ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Strengthening the legal infrastructure, the cabinet approved the creation of three posts of deputy director (prosecution), 10 posts of assistant director (prosecution), and 18 clerical staff positions in the directorate of prosecution.

Existing additional public prosecutors will be redesignated as deputy directors. Additionally, the pay matrix levels of public prosecutor, additional public prosecutor, and assistant public prosecutor have been revised to maintain parity with government norms.

As part of cadre restructuring in the directorate of forensic science at the police training centre (PTC) Banderdewa, the cabinet approved amendments to the Recruitment Rules for Scientist-E, Scientist-D, Scientist-C, and laboratory assistant posts, including change in nomenclature and revision of pay structures.

Further, to boost civil aviation operations in the state, the cabinet approved the creation of 10 new posts under the Directorate of Civil Aviation.

It also cleared the transfer of veterinary officer posts from the rural development department to the animal husbandry, veterinary and dairy development (AHV&DD) department.

These wide-ranging approvals reflect the government's ongoing commitment to improving public service delivery, strengthening governance systems, generating employment, and safeguarding citizen welfare.