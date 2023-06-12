Arunachal boxer Amak Sonam passes away at 16; CM, SAA mourns

Itanagar, June 12: 16-yearold promising boxer of Arunachal Pradesh, Amak Sonam, who was battling for her life after being seriously injured in a road accident at Naharlagun area last week, passed away in a Guwahati hospital on Sunday.

The young boxer along with three others suffered grievous injuries when the two-wheeler, which they were riding, collided with a parked truck at Naharlagun’s A-Sector on June 5 last. They were immediately rushed to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, from where two of the injured, including Sonam, were later taken to Assam for further treatment, police said.

“The cruel destiny has snatched promising Boxer Amak Sonam from among us,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu while expressing his grief over the demise of the teenage athlete.

Sonam was very bright, talented and had brought laurels for the State. Recently, she had won gold for Arunachal in Sansad Khel Sphardha, 2023, he said.

“In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family. May Lord Buddha provide peace to her soul,” Khandu stated in a tweet.

The Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) also condoled the death of Sonam.

“Deeply saddened to hear that the State has lost one promising boxer Kumari Ammak Sonam who left us this morning. She will always be remembered for her overall performances in all levels of competition and the medals she brought from the State,” SAA stated in a condolence message.