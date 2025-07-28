Arunachal at 50: CM to roll out 50 micro-hydel projects, major push in health, education

Itanagar, July 28: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Monday, unveiled a comprehensive set of development initiatives to commemorate 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh's statehood, describing the occasion as "not just a celebration, but commitment in action".

In a message shared on social media, Khandu highlighted a series of landmark projects and schemes that reflect the state government's focus on education, healthcare, women's empowerment, rural electrification, and youth development.

The initiatives, which form part of the state's Golden Jubilee vision, are designed to leave a lasting impact on the lives of citizens across all sections of society.

Among the key announcements in the Golden Jubilee roadmap, rural and border area development featured prominently, with Chief Minister Khandu declaring that 50 micro-hydel projects will be established under the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination initiative.

These projects are expected to bring sustainable electricity to remote border villages, thereby improving the quality of life and boosting local livelihoods.

"We are lighting up lives and livelihoods," Khandu said.

The initiatives will also include the establishment of 50 Golden Jubilee Model Schools with a total investment of Rs 500 crore, aimed at transforming education at the grassroots.

Alongside infrastructure development, the government has also introduced the Golden Jubilee Merit Award, which will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to students securing admission into top-tier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and national law universities (NLUs).

Further promoting inclusive development, Khandu announced the launch of the Golden Jubilee Daughters scheme, under which every girl child born in the state and fully immunised will receive Rs 50,000.

"It's a step towards dignity, health and empowerment," Khandu said in a post on social media, highlighting the importance of supporting girls from birth through proactive state intervention.

To strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the chief minister also revealed that 60 Primary and Community Health Centres (PHCs and CHCs) across the state will be upgraded under the Golden Jubilee Health Mission, enhancing medical access in far-flung and underserved areas.

"As we mark 50 glorious years of Arunachal's statehood, we're not just celebrating a milestone, we are building the future," Khandu said, adding that these initiatives reflect our commitment to creating a more inclusive, empowered, and self-reliant Arunachal.

The initiatives underscore the state government's long-term vision of development and inclusivity, ensuring that the celebrations go beyond ceremonial events and translate into tangible progress on the ground.

PTI