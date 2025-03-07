Arunachal assembly introduces four key bills on taxation, land, & flood management

Itanagar, March 7: The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly introduced four significant bills on the opening day of its five-day budget session, focusing on taxation, governance, land dispute resolution, and floodplain zoning.

These legislative proposals aim to enhance efficiency in administration, improve public welfare services, and strengthen disaster management strategies.

Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, this Bill seeks to improve tax administration and compliance with the Arunachal Pradesh GST Act, 2017. The amendment aims to streamline revenue collection and ensure better enforcement of GST regulations.

Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Patra Authority Bill, 2025: Also tabled by Mein, this Bill proposes the creation of a family-centric citizen database to enhance the delivery of public welfare schemes. By maintaining an organised record of beneficiaries, the initiative aims to streamline social welfare programs and improve governance transparency.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Introduced by Land Management Minister Balo Raja, this amendment focuses on land dispute resolution. It allows the State Government to appoint appellate authorities to handle appeals against eviction orders issued by Deputy Commissioners, ensuring a more structured and transparent process.

Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025: Introduced by Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge, this Bill proposes zoning of flood-prone areas across the State. The legislation will help Arunachal Pradesh secure funding under the Flood Management Border Area Programme of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, aiding in better disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Tesam Pongte, announced a four-member panel of chairpersons for the session, consisting of Jikke Tako, Ninong Ering, Mutchu Mithi, and Chakat Aboh.

Additionally, important reports and papers were tabled, including the "Report on Roadmap of Education Scenario of the State" by Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, and the adoption of the 3rd Report of the Business Advisory Committee

The session, which runs until March 12, is expected to see discussions on financial planning, infrastructure development, and policy reforms to drive economic growth and governance improvements.