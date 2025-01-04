Arunachal among top 3 states for forest cover; CM Khandu hails Forest Dept

Itanagar, Dec 4: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised the State Forest Department and other stakeholders on Friday for their joint efforts in preserving and increasing the State's forest cover. He emphasised that such initiatives are essential for maintaining ecological balance and supporting life on Earth.

Khandu's remarks followed the release of the India State of Forest Report (ISFR 2023) last year, which ranked Arunachal Pradesh among the top three states with the largest forest and tree cover.

Tree cover refers to the total land area covered by trees, regardless of whether they are part of a forest, while forest cover specifically denotes areas occupied by forest ecosystems.

According to the report, Arunachal Pradesh secured the second position with 67,083 sq km of forest and tree cover, trailing Madhya Pradesh (85,724 sq km) and ahead of Maharashtra (65,383 sq km).

"It is a great delight that ISFR 2023 has placed Arunachal Pradesh in the top three states for forest and tree cover," Khandu said in a post shared on the microblogging website.

The report ranked Arunachal Pradesh second in forest cover, with 65,882 sq km, following Madhya Pradesh, which has 77,073 sq km, and ahead of Chhattisgarh, with 55,812 sq km. It also highlighted that several regions, including Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur, maintain forest cover exceeding 75%.

Khandu emphasised the vital role of forests in mitigating climate change by acting as natural air purifiers and regulating ecosystems. "By going green, we protect soil, regulate water cycles, and support biodiversity while enjoying resources like wood, fruits, and medicinal plants," he stated in another social media post.

He urged everyone to sustain these efforts for a healthier environment and sustainable development for future generations.





