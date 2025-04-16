“Art is who we are”: Mizoram CM backs creative expression on World Art Day

Aizawl, April 15: Mizoram celebrated World Art Day 2025 with colour and conviction on Tuesday, as Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a national art exhibition and seminar in Aizawl, calling art an enduring mirror of cultural identity and shared heritage.

Addressing a packed gathering at the IPR department’s mini theatre, Lalduhoma highlighted the ancient roots of artistic expression, noting that “before writing systems existed, stories were told through drawings.”

Among the Mizo people too, he said, art has long been woven into the fabric of traditions and beliefs.

The event was organised by the Mizoram government in collaboration with the International Association of Art (IAA) India.

Lalduhoma, who is also the Chief Patron of IAA Mizoram, used the platform to emphasise the transformative power of visual arts, especially in a multicultural society.

“Art transcends language, religion, and ethnicity. It is not merely about expression—it’s about preservation, connection, and honouring who we are,” he said.

He lauded UNESCO’s endorsement of World Art Day as a significant step in recognising art as a tool for peace, healing, and education.

“Our artists, filmmakers, writers, photographers, and performers are not just creators—they are custodians of our heritage,” Lalduhoma added, urging sustained support for the state’s creative community.

Following the formal programme, the Chief Minister toured the art gallery at the IPR auditorium, where curated works from various regions were displayed.

The afternoon seminar, titled “Rich Folk Culture of Resilient Mizos”, delved into the interplay between traditional Mizo art and contemporary creative practices.

Art and Culture Minister C. Lalsawivunga and IPR Minister Vanlalthlana also spoke at the event, alongside IAA India President Manaj Saha and Goodwill Ambassador Biblad Roy. National Convener Lubna Hassan joined the gathering virtually.

World Art Day is celebrated globally on April 15 to mark the birth anniversary of Italian Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci.

UNESCO officially recognised the day in 2019 to promote cultural dialogue and artistic diversity.