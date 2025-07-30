‘Arrest the rain’: Meghalaya minister’s 'missing' coal remark triggers meme fest

Shillong, July 30: It’s now raining memes on the social media after Meghalaya Cabinet Minister, Kyrmen Shylla alluded that 4000 metric ton of “missing coal” was washed away to Bangladesh by rain.

Shylla, who holds the Home (Passport), Revenue & Disaster Management and other portfolios, had recently said, “Meghalaya receives the highest rainfall. There is a strong possibility that the coal might have been washed away due to the rain.”

A social media user wrote, “…the state Power Minister (AT Mondal) said that Meghalaya will face a power crisis due to less rain and this guy said due to too much rain it (coal) has washed away to Bangladesh...”

Responding to this another user quipped: “...arrest the rain.”

Others said that Bangladesh is reeling under a "coal” flood. “Bangladesh is flooded with coal washed away from Meghalaya,” one user wrote on X.

This issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha by Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon. He termed the statement of the Meghalaya Cabinet Minister as “sad”.

Union Coal Minister, Gangapuram Kishan Reddy assured the House a clarification would be sought from the state government on this issue.

Meanwhile, the meme-fest continued on social media with some with some turning nursery rhymes into spoofs.

“…rain rain go away little Kyrmen wants to play. Rain rain go down the drain, never wash away our coals again,” a user wrote on Meta.

Some even pointed to a 2018 news article where it was reported that rats guzzled 1000 litre of liquor stored in Bareilly’s Cantonment police station Malkhana in Uttar Pradesh.

Shylla’s now meme-friendly remark followed the Justice (retd) BP Katakey committee’s interim report about the “missing” 4000 metric tonne coal.