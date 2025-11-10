Army’s Spear Corps tests drones for mine-laying, medical evacuation in Arunachal hills

New Delhi, Nov 10: Troops of the Spear Corps, Indian Army, inducted and validated the use of drones in high-altitude operations like mine-laying and casualty evacuation using modified stretchers in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

“The exercises also included casualty evacuation using modified stretchers, aerial induction of 120 mm mortars and contingency drills integrating unmanned systems with secure communication networks, enhancing operational agility,” said an official on X.

An image of spear corps training for casualty evacuation using modified stretchers. (Photo:@Spearcorps/X)

“Troops of #SpearCorps inducted and deployed specialised drones, validating their role in high-altitude operations. Mine-laying drills were also conducted in the remote valleys of #ArunachalPradesh.

In another message on X, an official said, “Under the aegis of #SpearCorps, Dao Eagles, in collaboration with #ITBP, conducted joint training and capability development exercises which included logistics vehicle fleet maintenance and interoperability.”

An internship training for Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Roing students on power systems, construction equipment, welding, diagnostics and repair using Special Maintenance Tools (SMTs) and Special Test Equipment (STEs) was also conducted, giving them valuable practical experience, said the official.

The drone exercises on Monday come close to Sunday’s operations by the Spear Corps, during which troops validated drone-based Combat Medical Care in forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing rapid delivery of vital medical supplies across tough terrain.

An image of the spear corps during the training. (Photo:@Spearcorps/X)

"Critical medical care items were successfully airlifted, proving the effectiveness of drones in enhancing medical logistics and ensuring swift aid to troops deployed in forward areas," said the Spear Corps on X.

On the same day, the Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army, conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, Manipur, an official said on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Spear Corps said, "#AssamRifles under #SpearCorps conducted a two-day Advanced Mission Integration Training on drone operations at the Drone Training Node (DTN), Chandel, #Manipur in collaboration with IdeaForge. Personnel from various units honed skills in mission planning, data analysis and tactical deployment of UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems)."

IANS