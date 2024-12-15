Army's Spear Corps Flags Off National Integration Tour in Arunachal Pradesh

Lower Siang, Dec 15: Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding of 3 Corps, flagged off a national integration tour under Operation Sadbhavna from Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district. The tour, organized by the Indian Army's Spear Corps, seeks to promote unity, harmony, and national integration, according to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

The journey involves 20 pilgrims traveling from Tuting in Upper Siang district to Tawang, covering culturally and spiritually significant sites in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative also fosters cultural and religious understanding, connecting communities across the state.

This endeavor highlights the Army’s commitment to nation-building, particularly in remote areas, by strengthening ties with local populations and promoting communal harmony.