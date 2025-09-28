Army’s Spear Corps conquers Arunachal’s highest peak, Gorichen, at 6,488m

Itanagar, Sept 28: Soldiers of the Army’s Spear Corps have summited Mount Gorichen (6,488 metres), the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh, on September 19.

“This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their discipline, endurance, and indomitable spirit in one of the most challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas,” stated a Defence spokesperson on Saturday.

The expedition, launched with the twin objectives of fostering adventure and reinforcing resilience, also reflected the Army’s commitment to environmental stewardship.

Despite battling harsh winds, icy ridges, and extreme altitude conditions, the team showcased exemplary discipline, teamwork, and unwavering determination to triumph atop the ‘Roof of Arunachal’.

Alongside the summit, the soldiers also carried out a cleanliness drive along their route, highlighting the importance of sustainable mountaineering and preservation of the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Congratulating the team, Lieutenant General Abhijjit S Pendharkar, GOC, Spear Corps, said: “This expedition is a reflection of the Indian Army’s grit and resilience. Our soldiers not only conquered the formidable heights of Gorichen but also set an example in respecting and preserving the environment. It is a matter of immense pride for the Spear Corps and the Indian Army.”

The successful Mount Gorichen expedition stands as a shining symbol of military excellence and ecological responsibility, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.