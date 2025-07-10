Army rescues 3,820 people in flood-hit Northeast under Operation Jal Rahat-2

Guwahati, July 10: The Indian Army has launched extensive humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations (HADR), following heavy rain and flood in several states of Northeast, according to an official release issued on Thursday.

The army has so far deployed 40 relief columns across the region and rescued a total of 3,820 people, it said.

The military force has launched the exercise under Operation Jal Rahat-2 with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

"These efforts are being led by Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in collaboration with local civil administration," the statement said.

The army has also distributed 1,361 food packets, supplied 15,421 water bottles and provided medical aid to 2,095 people, it said.

In Assam, the Indian Army activated its HADR operations in the upper districts with the Dhansiri River in Golaghat breaching the danger levels.

"Although water levels are now receding, the Indian Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene, should the need arise," it added.

Talking about Nagaland, it said that the deputy commissioner of Dimapur on Thursday requisitioned assistance from the Indian Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas.

"The army swiftly responded with the deployment of an Engineer Task Force (ETF) team. While a verbal de-requisition was received later in the day, the army remains on standby with resources mobilised through the Flood Relief Control Centre at HQ IGAR (N)," the release said.

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels.

"While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities," it added.

