Army neutralises 15 mortar shells discovered during excavation in Arunachal

Itanagar, Aug 30: In a swift and precise operation, an explosive disposal team of the Spearhead Division of the Army safely demolished 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs at Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, averting a potential crisis and ensuring the safety of civilians.

The hazardous ordnance, discovered during excavation in an area frequently used by local residents, posed a grave threat to the safety of the community, a Defence spokesman said.

On receiving information, the Army’s specialised disposal team immediately moved to the remote site and carried out a high-precision demolition operation on site, strictly adhering to safety protocols.

Despite inclement weather and difficult terrain, the operation was completed without causing hardship, damage, or risk to the population and the surrounding environment, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

The local community and State authorities have appreciated the Army’s prompt and professional action in restoring safety to the local community, the PRO said.

