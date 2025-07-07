Army launches mobile cinema outreach to engage rural youth in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 7: In a bid to connect with rural communities and motivate local youth, the Indian Army has launched a special outreach initiative across Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Caravan Talkies.

The campaign features mobile digital cinema vans that will travel to remote villages to screen motivational films, Army documentaries, and recruitment-related content. Registration assistance counters will also be set up at each venue to help interested youth enrol in the Agniveer recruitment scheme. The key goals of the initiative are to raise awareness about career opportunities in the Indian Army, promote patriotism, and showcase the Army’s vital role in nation-building.

Bringing entertainment and awareness to even the most remote areas, the campaign offers a unique platform for young people to engage with the armed forces. Representatives from the Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat, will be present during the screenings to interact with attendees, answer queries, and provide guidance on joining the Army.

According to Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, the Caravan Talkies campaign will follow a phased schedule across various districts of Arunachal Pradesh. From July 8 to 15, the screenings will take place in Papum Pare and Lower Subansiri districts, covering institutions such as Dera Natung Government College, Don Bosco College, TRIHMS Medical College, Government College Yachuli, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), and Saint Claret College Ziro.

The next leg of the campaign, from July 17 to 22, will reach out to youth in Upper Subansiri and Lower Siang districts. Screenings will be held at Government College Daporijo, Dimow Science Academy, Don Bosco College, and several other educational institutions in the region.