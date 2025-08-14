Army, ITBP, locals carry 100-metre Tiranga at 14,000 ft in Tawang

Itanagar, Aug 14: The forward area of Chuna in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district was awash in saffron, white, and green on Thursday as the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and local residents came together for a ‘Tiranga March’ at an altitude of 14,000 feet to mark Independence Day.

Led by Assistant Commissioner Thutan Wangchu of the Thingbu administrative circle, the march saw soldiers, paramilitary personnel, and residents from Mago and Chuna carry a 100-metre-long national flag through the lush Himalayan fields, set against the backdrop of towering peaks.

The event, described as a “true spirit of India” by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, aimed to foster patriotism, unity, and environmental awareness.

“At 14,000 feet, the forward areas of Chuna turned into a sea of saffron, white, and green as the Indian Army, ITBP, villagers, and students marched shoulder-to-shoulder with a 100m Tiranga. The march, followed by a ‘No Plastic Zone’ cleanliness drive, showcased commitment to protecting our fragile Himalayan biodiversity,” Khandu posted on micro blogging site.

Following the march, participants undertook a cleanliness drive as part of the district administration’s campaign to safeguard the region’s unique biodiversity, flora, and fauna.

