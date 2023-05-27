Army intensifies operations in Manipur to track down armed insurgent groups

Guwahati, May 27: In a bid to track down armed insurgent groups in several parts of Manipur, the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles have launched a large scale operation in the State.

In an official notification it has been stated, “In the aftermath of recent spurt of violence, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have launched large scale combing operations in vulnerable flash points as well as the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.”

Continuing with operations, Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang commencing in the wee hours of May 27, 2023 in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas, informed officials from the Army.





These operations are part of overall on-going efforts of Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace & normalcy in the State of Manipur. Army Columns are using latest technology weapons, equipment & other Force Multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas.



Relentless actions by Army and Assam Rifles last night also resulted in successful prevention of loss of life in one village each in Churachandpur and Imphal East District.