Army conducts multi-domain drill in Arunachal during Yudh Kaushal 3.0

Itanagar, Aug 31: The Army has successfully conducted Exercise ‘Yudh Kaushal’ 3.0 in the challenging terrain and extreme weather conditions of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kameng region in the eastern Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the large-scale exercise demonstrated a synergy of advanced technology, operational innovation, and professional excellence by the troops.

The drill was witnessed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh.

According to the spokesman, the large-scale manoeuvres underscored the Army's ability to operate in multi-domain environments, with demonstrations of drone surveillance, real-time target acquisition, precision strikes, air-littoral dominance, and synchronised battlefield manoeuvres.

A major highlight was the operational debut of the newly raised ASHNI platoons, who showcased how next-generation technology, seamlessly fused with battle-hardened tactics, can deliver a decisive edge in contemporary and future conflicts.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said a key highlight of Exercise ‘Yudh Kaushal’ 3.0 was the active participation of the Indian civil defence industry, symbolising the country’s ongoing ‘Decade of Transformation’. The collaboration showcased how indigenous innovations are rapidly being translated into battlefield advantage, bolstering national security and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The exercise validated the Army’s combat readiness in high-altitude and extreme climatic conditions while reaffirming its focus on adopting emerging technologies such as unmanned systems, precision weaponry, and multi-domain operational concepts.

Lt Col Rawat added that the successful conduct of the exercise epitomised the Army’s pursuit of excellence, adaptability, and technological advancement — a testimony to its resolve to remain future-ready for next-generation warfare.

Meanwhile, the Infantry troops of the Army's Spear Corps, in coordination with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), undertook a four-day exercise 'Achook Prahar' in Arunachal Pradesh last week.

According to the defence spokesman, the four-day (August 25 to 28) exercise served as a joint validation of operational preparedness, wherein both forces executed coordinated firepower drills under simulated battlefield conditions.









IANS