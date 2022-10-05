84 years of service to the nation
Army chopper crashes in Arunachal; one pilot dead

Guwahati, Oct 5: An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh has crashed on Wednesday at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.


One of the pilots Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.


The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.

