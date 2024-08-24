Army Chief General Dwivedi makes maiden visit to Manipur, reviews security, meets CM

Imphal, August 24: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, on a two-day visit to Manipur, met with Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister’s official residence, on Friday.

The visit is regarded as a significant move towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Singh expressed his appreciation for General Dwivedi’s visit.

“I deeply appreciate General Dwivedi’s visit to Manipur. We deliberated on critical issues concerning the current situation of our state. We reaffirmed the cooperation between the state government and security forces in effectively responding to the challenges we face and maintaining peace and harmony,” Singh said.

General Dwivedi praised the efforts of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and also reviewed the security situation along the border and within the state.

In addition, he engaged with veterans, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to nation-building. He urged them to continue promoting peace and community friendship, assuring them of the Indian Army's unwavering support.

Meanwhile, the past 24 hours have seen significant recoveries of arms and ammunition from three distinct locations across Bishnupur District, Thoubal District, and Imphal West District.

Additionally, Manipur Police announced the arrest of a cadre from the proscribed KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) group.

The arrested individual, identified as Wangkhem Sunil Singh, also known as Tomba, was apprehended on Friday.