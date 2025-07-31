Army Chief assesses ground situation in Manipur, reaffirms commitment to stability

Imphal, July 31: Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi undertook a day-long visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles deployed in the State, according to Army sources.

The visit assumes significance as Manipur continues to witness ethnic strife since May 2023 despite several initiatives taken by the Centre and State government.

Army spokesperson said that the visit underlined the steadfast commitment of the Indian Army to stability and development in the region. During his visit, the Army Chief was briefed on the ground situation and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security.

He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience, and dedication under challenging circumstances.

General Dwivedi also called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and discussed matters pertaining to security and development. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the civil administration and armed forces in fostering peace and progress in the region.

Earlier this month, the Army's Eastern Command chief, Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, along with Spear Corps commanded, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, and the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, South, Major Gen Ravroop Singh held a meeting at Raj Bhavan with the Governor and briefed him on the prevailing security situation in the State as well as the overall security scenario across the north-eastern region.